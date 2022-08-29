From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

This week looks cooler and rains developing thanks in part to a cold front swooping down tomorrow allowing disturbances to push through bringing showers in the forecast. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies, clouds late and a 30% chance of showers and a warm 96 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 mph. For tonight, we will see a 40% chance of showers otherwise clouds around and a low of 74 degrees. The winds will be from the southeast at 5-15 mph.