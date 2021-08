From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A seasonal forecast with warm and dry conditions will continue to be in the cards for the Big Country this week as we say goodbye to August and usher in the month of September. For your Monday, we will see mostly sunny skies and the afternoon high will rise to around 92 degrees. For this evening though, expect mostly clear skies and the overnight low down around 73 degrees. The winds will be light and from the east at around 5 mph.