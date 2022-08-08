From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

If you want relief from the hot & dry weather pattern we have seen lately, you may be looking at changes this week as a cooler forecast and one with rain chances is in store for the Big Country. For this afternoon, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high around 99 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast and light at 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for clouds on the increase and a low down around 78 degrees. The winds will remain on the light side at 5-10 mph from the southeast.