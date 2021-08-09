Abilene area forecast: Monday August 9th

This will definitely be a week to make sure you have your AC in top notch condition as temperatures are expected to be very warm as we continue with our dry and summer like pattern for the area. For your Monday, we will see sunny skies and the afternoon high today will rise to around 99 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 20 mph. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies and the overnight low dropping down to around 75 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.