Abilene area forecast: Monday December 13th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

It will be a week of change for this week across the Big Country with our weather pattern. We will start with warm conditions and then toward the latter part of the week we will see cooler conditions and rain chances. For your Monday, we will see sunny skies and a high up around 73 degrees. The winds will pick up and be from the south southwest at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For your Monday evening though, it should be mild. The skies will be mostly clear and the low will drop down to around 52 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 mph.