KTAB Your Weather Authority
KRBC Storm Track Weather

Abilene area forecast: Monday December 27th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We start the last week of 2021 with more warmth through the area but by the time the Big Country rings in the New Year for the weekend, things will return to season with cooler weather and even some possible rain chances. For the rest of your Monday, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high up around 81 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph from the southwest. For tonight, we will look for mostly cloudy skies and a low down around 59 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration