Abilene area forecast: Monday December 27th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We start the last week of 2021 with more warmth through the area but by the time the Big Country rings in the New Year for the weekend, things will return to season with cooler weather and even some possible rain chances. For the rest of your Monday, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high up around 81 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph from the southwest. For tonight, we will look for mostly cloudy skies and a low down around 59 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.