From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Although we have turned the calendar to the month of December, we still have mild and late spring conditions for the area with lots of warm air and mild temps. For your Monday, look for mostly cloudy skies and a high around 76 degrees. The winds will be strong from the south southwest at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low around 60 degrees. The winds will settle down to around 10-15 mph from the south southwest.