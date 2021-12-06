KTAB Your Weather Authority
Abilene area forecast: Monday December 6th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A strong cold front moving through the Big Country this morning will make its presence felt bringing with it more fall-like weather and gusty winds. Temperatures will warm up quickly headed through the rest of the week. For the rest of your Monday, we will see sunny skies and a high of 52 degrees. The winds will be very gusty from the north at 15-20 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low down around 35 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

