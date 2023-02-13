From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A very strong cold front has pushed through the Big Country and that means gone are the warm temps and replaced with much colder air and very strong winds for the entire area. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high of only 47 degrees. The winds will be strong from the northwest at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For tonight, we will see a 70% chance of showers and a low around 46 degrees. The winds will be strong out of the south southeast at 20-25 gusts up to 30 mph.Expect about a quarter inch of rain.