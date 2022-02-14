From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

If you are a fan of mild and warm weather then you will love this forecast for the next several days as we will continue to see temps rise until at least Thursday when our next front arrives. For your Monday, we will look for sunny skies and a mild 71 degrees. Those winds will be breezy at 5-15 mph from the south southwest. For this evening, we can expect clear skies and the low dropping to around 43 degrees. Winds will continue to be breezy at around 10-15 mph from the south.