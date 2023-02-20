From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The forecast for the next several days looks like we have hit a pattern of spring like weather for the Big Country. Temps will remain mild and warm and unfortunately limited rain chances are coming. For today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high around 82 degrees. The winds will be from the southwest at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low around 57 degrees. The winds will be from the southwest at around 15-20 mph.