From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

This will again be one of those weeks of changes in our weather pattern across the Big Country as you will put away the warm spring clothes and replace them with a heavy jacket by later this week. For your Monday, we will see mostly sunny and warm weather and a high up around 82 degrees. The winds will be strong out of the southwest at 15-20 with gusts up to 25 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers and storms. The overnight low will get down to around 52 degrees. The winds will be breezy at 10-15 mph out of the southwest.