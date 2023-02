From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

No big changes will be headed in our weather pattern at least until Friday when we look for the passage of a strong cold front. This week should remain uneventful through the period. For today, we will see sunny skies and a warm afternoon at 75 degrees. The winds will be strong at 25-30 mph out of the west. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 45 degrees. The winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.