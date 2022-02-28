From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The week ahead looks to see some much warmer air than what we saw last week and that means spring like weather for the Big Country heading into the month of March. For the rest of your Monday, we will see seasonal conditions with partly cloudy skies and a high up around 65 degrees. The winds will remain light at 5-10 mph out of the south southwest. ​​For this evening, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low down around 38 degrees. The winds will continue to be on the light side at 5 mph out of the south southeast.