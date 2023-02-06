From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The weather this week will generally turn toward the cooler side with some rain chances but certainly not like the winter conditions we experienced last week with the cold & ice across the area. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high of 76 degrees. The winds will be strong from the south southwest at 20-25 with gusts up to 35 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low around 47 degrees. The winds will again be strong from the south at 15-20 mph.