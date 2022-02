From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

After all of the excitement from last week’s winter weather for the Big Country this week settles down and turns into more of a seasonal weather pattern. For your Monday afternoon, we will see plenty of sunny skies and a high up around a cool 52 degrees. The winds will be light at 5 mph from the north northwest. For this evening, we will see clear skies and the low dropping below freezing to 29 degrees. The winds will be light at 5 mph from the south.