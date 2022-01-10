KTAB Your Weather Authority
Abilene area forecast: Monday January 10th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Headed toward the middle of January and it has turned more predictable and seasonal for our weather pattern in the Big Country with those temperatures getting closer to a winter feel for west Texas. Today is no exception. For your Monday, we will see lots of sunshine out there and an afternoon high climbing up to around 55 degrees and our winds will be light from the north at 5-10 mph. For this evening look for mainly clear skies and a low dropping down to a cold 30 degrees. The winds will be light and from the east northeast at around 5 mph.

Interactive Radar

