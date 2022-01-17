Abilene area forecast: Monday January 17th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

After much cooler weather to start this last weekend, it now looks like we will see a spring-like pattern for a few days before we look for the next blast of arctic air to arrive on Wednesday. For the rest of your MLK Day, we will see clear skies and a high rising all the way up to 66 degrees. The winds will be almost nonexistent at 5 mph from the south. For this evening, it will be mainly clear with the overnight low dropping to a cool 41 degrees. The winds will pick up a bit and be from the south at 5-15 mph.