From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

After a mild and pleasant day this afternoon, big time changes are on the way in our weather pattern and it all starts tonight as we look for colder temps and chances of much needed moisture. For today, we will see mainly sunny skies with clouds late and a high of 59 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 20-30 with gusts up to 35 mph. For tonight, we will see cloudy skies and a 90% chance of rain mainly tonight with a low around 37 degrees. The winds will be gusty at 15-25 with gusts of 30 mph from the east southeast.