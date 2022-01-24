Abilene area forecast: Monday January 24th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We will start the week off on the warm side and eventually see some cooler temps by the time we get into Tomorrow late with cold Canadian air invading the Big Country bringing colder weather and even some precipitation chances in the form of snow. For the rest of today, we will see a lots of sunshine and a high up around 65 degrees. The winds will be from the southwest at 5-10 mph. For the rest of this evening, look for mostly clear skies and a low down around 32 degrees. The winds will be from the north at 5-10 mph.