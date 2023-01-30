From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Conditions for this forecast are expected to deteriorate as freezing rain is included through the period and temps will remain very cold through the area. Don’t look for relief till at least by Thursday. For today, clouds all day and a 20% chance of freezing rain by late today. Winds will be light at 10 mph from the north northeast. For tonight, we will see periods of freezing rain, otherwise cloudy skies and a low around 22 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40% and winds will be light from the northeast at 10 mph.