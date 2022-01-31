From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Temperatures will start at the beginning of the week to warm up but then by Wednesday we are looking at arctic air and winter precipitation chances invading the Big Country. For the rest of your Monday, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high warming to 69 degrees. The winds will be light from the southwest at 5 mph. ​​For this evening it will be clear out there with a low dropping down to around 43 degrees. The winds will be almost nonexistent at 5 mph from the south.