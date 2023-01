From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

As we continue the month of January, it looks like things will remain as they did last week with a mild weather pattern for west central Texas. Temps will continue to warm up through the middle of the week. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high around 70 degrees. The winds will be out of the west southwest at around 5-15 mph. For tonight, we will see clear skies and a low around 47 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph out of the west.