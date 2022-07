From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Over the next several days we will need to use extreme caution while outdoors as afternoon highs are expected to be some of the hottest of the summer so far so please be careful . For this afternoon, we will see sunny skies and a high up around 108 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph. For this evening, look for mostly clear skies and a low down around 81 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.