From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

For the coming week we will expect those afternoon temperatures to be in the dangerously hot range as those highs will shoot anywhere from 100-107 degrees. So please be careful. For your Monday, look for sunny skies and a high up around 105 degrees. The winds will be out of the southwest at around 5-15 mph through the day. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low down around 79 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 20 mph.