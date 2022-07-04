From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The week ahead promises to be one with a definite summer-like feel to the forecast as afternoon highs are expected to be up near the century mark each day making for hot conditions for the area. For your Monday, we will see sunny skies and a high up at 100 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 76 degrees. The winds will pick up and be gusty from the south at 10-15 with gusts to 25 mph.