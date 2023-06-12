From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

And just like that, what looked like we may be looking forward to a mild summer with rain chances a couple of weeks ago, we now are talking about triple digit heat with us in the forecast. For today, we will see a 20% chance of showers otherwise sunny skies and a high of 99 degrees. The winds will be out of the east northeast at 10-15 mph. Tonight, a 20% chance of showers ending early otherwise mostly clear and a low around 69 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.