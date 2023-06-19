From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Probably one of the hottest days of the upcoming 7 day forecast will occur today as afternoon readings are expected to soar above the 100 degree mark giving way to excessive heat advisories. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high around 105 degrees. The winds on this hot afternoon will be from the south and light at 10 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 78 degrees. The winds will be out of the southwest and light at 10 mph.