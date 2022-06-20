From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The extreme summer weather we’ve been experiencing for the Big Country looks to continue and in fact maybe get warmer before the end of the week with highs pushing 105 by Thursday. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high of 102 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 78 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.