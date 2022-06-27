From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

It’s a much different start to the week as we will see cooler weather and rain chances in the forecast. Warmer temps will come the rest of the week. For your Monday, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers after 1PM. The high will top at 90 degrees and the winds will be from the north northeast at 10-15 mph. For tonight, we will see a 20% chance of showers otherwise it will be partly cloudy and a low around 71 degrees. The winds will be out of the east at 5-15 mph.