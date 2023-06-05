From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

After a week last week that saw numerous rainfall opportunities, we now look for a drier pattern and temperatures to remain below normal for highs. For today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 60% chance of afternoon showers. The high will rise to 80 degrees and wind will remain light at 5 mph from the northeast. For tonight, look for a 20% chance of rain early otherwise clearing skies and a low around 63 degrees. The winds will be out of the east and light at 5 mph.