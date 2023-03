From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A cold front from yesterday is still having far reaching effects on our weather pattern with much cooler temps area-wide. It will stay around at least for the next couple of days in the Big Country. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high around 62 degrees. Winds will be out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a low around 40 degrees. The winds will be out of the east east at around 10-15 mph.