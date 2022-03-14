From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The weather for this spring break should be on the uneventful side and that means some warm and mild conditions. Temperatures will cooperate with any outdoor activity you have planned. For the rest of your Monday, we will see sunny skies and a high up around 73 degrees. The winds will be gusty out of the southwest and shifting to the north late at 15-20 mph. For this evening, we will be looking at mostly clear skies and a low down around 40 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northwest at 10-15 mph.