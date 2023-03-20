From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Our weather pattern for the area continues to show signs of cooler weather through today before moderating temps return for tomorrow bringing closer to seasonal weather for all of the Big Country. For today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high around 60 degrees. The winds will be strong out of the south at 20-25 with gusts up to 30 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low around 47 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at around 20-30 with gusts up to 40 mph.