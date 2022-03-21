From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We do have a chance of showers for the area today but don’t get so used to the rain because a dry and cooler weather pattern is what is in store for the Big Country for the rest of the week. For your Monday, we will see a 60% showers & storms with a high up around 75 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For this evening, we will be looking at partly cloudy skies and mild with a low around 44 degrees. The winds will be strong out of the southwest at 15-20 with gusts up to 25 mph.