From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

As we enter the last week of the month of March, we will see an uneventful forecast with just a few changes along the way. Temps will rise to the lower 80’s by Thursday for afternoon highs. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high of 69 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. For tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low around 44 degrees. The winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.