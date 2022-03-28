From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We have a warm weather pattern continuing for at least a couple of days before a new system approaches the Big Country and brings us more seasonal spring-like weather. It will replace the summer-like temps we have had. For your Monday, we will see sunny skies and a high of 91 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 15-20 mph. For this evening, we will expect mostly cloudy skies and mild with a low down around 63 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.