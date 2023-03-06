From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

If you have any outdoor activity, you may want to take care of it the first part of the week as the latter part looks to have some changes coming with clouds & rain moving into the picture for the Big Country. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high around 84 degrees. The winds will be out of the west southwest and gusty at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 57 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-15 mph.