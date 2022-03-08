From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

This week, the weather will be a bit of two worlds as temps will begin to warm up and then by Thursday, we will be looking at a very strong cold front bringing chilly air to the Big Country. For the rest of your Tuesday, you can expect mostly cloudy skies and a high getting up to around 54 degrees. The winds will be out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph and stay on the light side. For this evening, look for mostly clear skies and a low down around 29 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph out of the northeast.