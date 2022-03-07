From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A strong cold front in the overnight hours will set the tone for the cooler weather we will see for this week as temperatures will make a return to more seasonal weather for all of the Big Country. For the rest of your Monday, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high climbing up to around 52 degrees later. The winds will be out of the north at 15-20 with gusts up to 25 mph. For this evening, we will see partly cloudy skies. The low will drop to around 33 degrees and the winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 with gusts up to 20 mph.