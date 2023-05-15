From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

It is a rainy start for the week and it looks like we will see slight rain chances across the Big Country with daytime highs running cooler than usual than what they should be for this time of year. For today, cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers for this afternoon. The high will be 79 degrees and winds will be from the east northeast at 5-10 mph. For tonight, cloudy skies and a 30% chance of continuing showers for the area. The low will drop to around 62 degrees and the winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.