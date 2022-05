From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A consistent forecast is what we have coming our way unfortunately a consistent pattern of spring is not included as it will be unseasonably hot and windy for this coming week. For your Monday, we will see sunny skies and a high up around 98 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. For tonight look for partly cloudy skies and a low around 72 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.