From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We are headed for a very uneventful week in the weather. You will see mainly warm temps through the period and slight rain chances but generally it will remain dry for all of the Big Country. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high around 82 degrees. The winds will be from the east at around 15 mph through the afternoon. For tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies and a low around 57 degrees. The winds will be out of the east southeast at 10-15 mph.