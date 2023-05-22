From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

An unsettled weather pattern will continue for the area through the majority of the week with warm and seasonal temps. Showers will clear out by late week with much warmer weather coming. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high around 84 degrees and a 20% chance of afternoon showers. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. For tonight, we will see a 30% chance of storms early otherwise partly cloudy skies and a low around 64 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.