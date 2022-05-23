From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The much needed cooler weather and rain chances have returned to the forecast and this week looks to provide some relief from all of the extreme heat and fire weather we had last week for the Big Country. For this afternoon, we will see cloudy skies and a 70% chance of showers with a high only up around 80 degrees. The winds will be from the east southeast at 5-15 mph. For this evening, we will see cloudy skies and a 70% chance of showers continuing and a low around 64 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-20mph.