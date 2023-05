From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A rainy pattern for the Big Country will mean a continued chance of showers for the area. We get a break by Tuesday & Wednesday and then more showers return for late in the week. For today, look for a 20% chance of showers otherwise cloudy skies and a high of 83 degrees. The winds will be from the south southeast at 5-10 mph. For tonight, mostly clear skies and a low around 63 degrees. The winds will be from the south southeast at 10 mph.