From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Rain chances may be winding up for today, but it looks like we have another shot at severe weather by mid-week with a new storm system approaching the area by Wednesday. In the meantime, today we will see clearing skies late leading to sun and a high up around 93 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies and a low down around 55 degrees. The winds will be strong at 15-20 mph out of the south southwest.