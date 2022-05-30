From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

It will be a very warm Memorial Day for the books as temperatures today are expected to be near the century mark. However relief is on the way this week as cooler weather is expected . For the rest of today, we will see sunny skies and a high of 100 degrees this afternoon. Winds will be strong out of the south at 15-20 with gusts up to 35 mph. For this evening, we will see clear skies and mild weather with a low around 73 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.