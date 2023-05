From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We have a forecast with rain chances basically each day this week and a greater threat as we get toward the end of the week. Temperatures will generally be in the upper 80’s and low 90’s for highs. Today, expect sunny & hot with a high around 96 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph. For tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a low around 68 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 15-20 with gusts to 25 mph.