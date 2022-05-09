From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The heat wave pattern of the last couple of days will continue into today before we see cooler but still warm temps for the rest of the work week in the Big Country with highs in the 90’s. For this afternoon, we will see sunny skies, hot temps with a high around 102 degrees. The winds will be out of the southwest at 15-20 all afternoon. For this evening, we will expect mostly clear skies and a low down around 73 degrees. The winds will be out of the southwest at 15-20 with gusts up to 25 mph.